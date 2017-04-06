Chicago man charged with murder, robbery in Des Plaines

A Chicago man was charged with robbing and killing another man in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responding to a call of an unresponsive man found Jeffrey Ziolo laying, covered in blood on his living room floor at 650 Beau Drive, according to a statement from Des Plaines police.

Ziolo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An autopsy was pending Friday.

Due to the condition of the room, which was littered with broken furniture, it appeared that some kind of disturbance had taken place, police said. Two other people were at the home when police arrived, Ziolo’s roommate and the victim’s friend, Craig Grzesiakowski, a 35-year-old Chicago man. Both were immediately taken into custody.

Grzesiakowski appeared to be intoxicated and had two superficial cuts to his thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was treated and released. While at the hospital, Grzesiakowski admitted to taking part in events that led to Ziolo’s death.

Over the course of the next 48 hours, investigators interviewed several subjects multiple times and executed several search warrants, police said. Additionally, the Major Case Assistance Team collected DNA and other physical evidence at the scene, including a small amount of cocaine and prescription drugs. Grzesiakowski remained in police custody throughout the investigation.

Investigators later learned that Ziolo was practicing at his home Wednesday night with three band members when Grzesiakowski came to visit, police said. They consumed “large amounts of alcohol” throughout the night, and band practice ended about 1:30 a.m. when the other band members left to go home.

The band members told investigators that Ziolo and Grzesiakowski were arguing during practice, but did not see any type of physical altercation while they were at the home, police said.

Later that morning, Grzesiakowski attacked Ziola, police said. Grzesiakowski also stole money and a cellphone from Ziolo’s person. He then tried to clean up the scene and leave the area, but was so intoxicated that he “passed out several times.”

Ziolo’s roommate woke up about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and found Grzesiakowski laying on the floor next to the victim’s body, police said. The roommate immediately called 911 and woke up Grzesiakowski, who confessed to killing Ziolo.

Grzesiakowski later gave a recorded confession about his role in the incident, police said.

He was charged with two counts of murder and robbery, police said. His bond was set at $2 million.