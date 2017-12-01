Chicago man charged with shooting cab driver in Aurora

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a cab driver during an attempted robbery early Tuesday in west suburban Aurora.

Deonta X. Nabors, 23, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted robbery, three counts of attempted armed robbery and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferrelli.

At 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, the 49-year-old victim was found in his taxi in the 400 block of Grant Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Ferrelli said. He had picked up a fare minutes earlier at a gas station at North and Broadway.

When the driver dropped Nabors off at his requested location on Grant, he demanded money and then shot the driver in the chest before running away, Ferrelli said. Nabors did not get away with any money or valuables.

At some point during the robbery attempt, the driver accelerated and crashed into a nearby parked SUV, Ferrelli said. No one was inside the parked vehicle.

The driver was taken to an Aurora hospital, Ferrelli said. The gunshot wound is not thought to be life-threatening.

Nabors was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over by Aurora police at Marion Avenue and Fifth Street because its registration was expired, Ferrelli said. The officer noticed that Nabors resembled the man who was wanted in the shooting and asked for his identification.

It took three separate attempts before Nabors gave his actual information, Ferrelli said. Nabors also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing police after repeatedly lying about his identity.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Joliet man, was given a warning about his vehicle registration.

Nabors, of the 3700 block of North California Avenue in Chicago, was order held on a $2 million bond Thursday, according to Ferrelli. He is expected to be transferred to Kane County Correctional Center on Friday.