Chicago man charged with trying to rob Evanston bank

A Chicago man has been charged with trying to rob a Chase Bank branch Saturday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

Rashiem Malik Holloway, 27, was charged with one count of bank robbery, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois.

About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Holloway entered the bank at 635 Chicago Ave. in Evanston, approached a teller window and presented a note, which said, “THIS IS A ROBBERY. I WANT 20,000 IN AN ENVELOPE. NO DYE PACKS NO SILENT ARMS!! NO TRACK-ING DEVICE AND EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY. NO FUNNY BUSSINESS [sic],” according to the complaint.

The teller immediately realized Holloway was robbing the bank and pushed the note back, according to the compliant. Holloway pushed the note back to the teller, who opened the note and only saw “robbery” and “$20,000” on it, according to the complaint.

The teller told Hollway there was no money in the drawer and would have to go get more, according to the complaint. When the teller left the window, they told another teller about the robbery and the second teller called 911.

While the second teller was speaking to 911, Holoway began knocking on the window of the first teller’s station, according to the complaint. After knocking on the window for several minutes, he left the bank and ran through the parking lot.

Evanston police officers responding to the 911 call saw Holloway run from the bank and chased him until he was arrested in the 500 block of Keeney Street, according to the complaint. The officers found the note in Holloway’s pants.

The teller identified the note as the same one Holloway had used in the robbery, according to the complaint.

Holloway had his initial appearance in federal court Sunday, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.