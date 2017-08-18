Chicago man crashes stolen SUV during police chase in Oak Brook

A Chicago man is facing multiple charges after crashing a stolen SUV during a chase with police early Friday in west suburban Oak Brook.

About 4:45 a.m., officers tried to stop a silver Chevrolet Equinox that was tied to an ongoing investigation, according to Oak Brook police. The SUV failed to stop and drove off near the intersection of Jorie Road and Kensington Boulevard. As the SUV traveled west on 22nd Street near Route 83, the driver lost control and crashed into a Kia Sol and a semi truck that were stopped at the intersection.

Deandre William, 22, of the Washington Heights neighborhood, was then taken into custody, police said. William was charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding police, as well as a misdemeanor count of no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the DuPage County Jail for processing. Information about his bond and court date wasn’t immediately known.

An investigation revealed the Chevrolet Equinox was stolen during a residential burglary in Chicago hours before the crash, police said. Chicago Police were investigating the burglary.

The driver of the Kia, a 38-year-old Bellwood woman, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst, but her condition wasn’t known, police. The driver of the semi truck wasn’t injured.