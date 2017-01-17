Chicago man killed in head-on crash in Lockport

A Chicago man was killed in a head-on crash with a tow truck Monday night in southwest suburban Lockport.

The head-on vehicle between a gray Chrysler Town & Country and a tow truck happened at 6:21 p.m. in the 500 block of North State, according to Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff.

The driver of the van, 45-year-old Armando Piemonte, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he was pronounced dead at 7:16 p.m., according to Huff and the Will County coroner’s office. Piemonte was a Chicago resident.

The tow truck driver, a 55-year-old Lockport man, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Huff said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Huff said it appears the van crossed over the double-yellow lines and into the path of the truck, though the cause of the crash remains under investigation.