Chicago man dies in northwest Indiana crash

A Chicago man died in a crash early Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called at 1:06 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash on Cline Avenue (State Route 912) near Ameristar Boulevard, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. A 2006 Chrysler Pacifica had crashed head-on into a concrete barrier as it left northbound Cline Avenue on exit ramp 5C.

The driver, Gerome G. Bailey, 40, was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago, where he was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m., the Lake County coroner’s office said. His manner of death was found to be injuries suffered in the crash, with a final ruling pending further investigation. He lived in Chicago’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

There were no other passengers in the van and no other injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said. The cause of the crash was under investigation Wednesday evening.