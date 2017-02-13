Chicago man facing charges after shooting himself in Elmhurst

An 18-year-old Chicago man is facing charges after he accidentally shot himself Sunday night in west suburban Elmhurst.

Mickiel J. Smith was sitting in a parked car while visiting a friend in Elmhurst when a gun he was holding discharged and he was shot in the thigh, according to Elmhurst police.

Smith took himself to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park for treatment, and police were notified.

The gun, which had been reported stolen after a home burglary in Hillside, was recovered, police said.

Smith, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield in Chicago, was treated and released from the hospital, police said. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without an FOID card, and released on bail.