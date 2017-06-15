Chicago man facing federal child porn charges

A 42-year-old Chicago man is facing federal child pornography charges.

Erich Squire, who is also named in court documents as “Aaron Heiduke,” faces four counts of selling or buying child porn, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.

On Jan. 27 and 28, 2015, Squire coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of recording it, according to the indictment. He also sent and received child porn on a computer.

Squire was arrested Wednesday in Chicago by the FBI Crimes Against Children Task Force, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. The task force is comprised of FBI agents, Chicago Police officers and Cook County sheriff’s police.

Squire had his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon, but it was not immediately known if he was detained.