Chicago man facing multiple charges following Riverside hit-and-run

A Chicago man is facing multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in west suburban Riverside.

Officers responded about 1:45 p.m. to a crash near 1st Avenue and Riverside Road, and found the driver of a vehicle was uninjured, according to Riverside police. Her vehicle had been struck by a 2013 Ford sedan that drove off after the crash.

She noted the driver of the Ford originally stopped, got out of his car to assess the damage, then then drove off, police said. She gave police a photo of the Ford’s license plate that she took with her cell phone.

Officers were unable to locate the Ford’s driver during a search of the area, but the license plate was later traced to an address in the 4800 block of South Luna Avenue in Chicago, police said. After staking out the home, detectives seized the vehicle involved in the crash.

After initially refusing to surrender, 48-year-old Victor M. Leal-Alvarez walked into the Riverside Police Department on Wednesday to ask why his car had been towed, police said. He was then taken into custody.

Investigators learned Leal-Alvarez drove away from the scene because his driver’s license had been revoked, and he had been drinking, police said. The female victim identified him as the driver of the Ford involved in the crash.

Investigators also found Leal-Alvarez had five prior driving while license revoked arrests and three prior DUI arrests dating to 2007, police said. He had also obtained two “completely fictitious” driver’s licenses under four different names.

Leal-Alvarez was charged with felony counts of driving while license revoked and hit-and-run, and cited for no vehicle insurance and several other traffic violations, police said.

He is being held without bond in the Cook County Jail, and is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 7, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.