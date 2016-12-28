Chicago man fatally struck by semi on I-80 in Morris

A Chicago man was fatally struck by a semi truck Monday night on I-80 in Grundy County.

James Pope’s vehicle was parked and running on the shoulder of I-80, about 1.8 miles west of Seneca Road near Morris, at 9:45 p.m. when he stepped into the right lane of traffic in front of a 2017 Freightliner tractor pulling a double trailer, according to Illinois State Police.

Pope, 52, was struck by the front of the semi and killed, police said.

The 43-year-old man driving the semi was not cited, police said.

The state police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.