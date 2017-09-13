Chicago man found with drugs during traffic stop on I-65

A Chicago man is facing multiple charges after being found with a variety of drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 65 in northern Indiana.

About 3:20 p.m., a trooper stopped a gray 2017 Nissan Titan pickup that was speeding on I-65 near Brookston, according to Indiana State Police. The trooper noticed a “strong odor” of marijuana as he approached the driver’s window.

The driver, 32-year-old Fredrick R. Smith, was taken into custody after marijuana, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl were found in the truck, police said.

Smith was charged with dealing and possessing drugs, as well as possession of paraphernalia, police said.

He is being held at the White County Jail in Monticello. Information about bond and next court date weren’t immediately available.