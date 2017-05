Chicago man gets 7 years in federal prison for having revolver

A Chicago man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for having a loaded revolver.

Anthony Darling, 28, was charged in June 2016 with one count of possess and interstate commerce of a firearm, a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver, according to the indictment.

Darling pleaded guilty to the charge in January, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Croon.