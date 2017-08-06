Chicago man killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Indiana

A Chicago man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday in northwest Indiana.

At 10:55 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of the 12500 block of U.S. 41, according to Cedar Lake police.

Stanley D. Sellers, 62, had been struck by a southbound vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death are pending.

The vehicle that struck Sellers did not stop. Police said it is not yet known if Sellers was walking in the road or attempting to cross the street.

Sellers’ family told investigators he had been in the Schererville area about 10 p.m. in a friend’s vehicle, police said. The two got into an argument, and Sellers got out of the vehicle and decided to walk.

The friend tried to get Sellers back into the vehicle, but he refused and kept walking, police said. The friend then drove off.

Sellers’ sister spoke to him on the phone to try to get him back into the vehicle, but he replied that he was OK, police said. That was the last time anyone heard from Sellers.

Anyone with information should call Commander Bill Fisher at (219) 374-5416, ext. 126, or email bill.fisher@cedarlakein.org.