Chicago man posed as woman on Facebook to lure children for sex

A Chicago man posed as a woman on Facebook to lure children to participate in sex acts, according to federal prosecutors.

Bryan Osborne, 27, is charged with sex trafficking and enticing a minor to engage in a sex act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was ordered held in federal custody at a court appearance Thursday.

Osborne created on account pretending to be a woman named “Lonyae Jackson” on the social networking site and communicated with more than 2,000 people, many of them minors, prosecutors said.

Pretending to be the woman, he told several children they would be paid thousands of dollars to appear in child pornography films. First, he told them, they would need to meet with a producer named “Trey” for sex to make sure they were “suitable for filming.”

That producer was also Osborne, prosecutors said. He would meet the minors for sex in a building in the West Side Austin neighborhood, then make up a reason for not paying them. He told some children they would be paid more money to recruit younger children, and enticed others to engage in prostitution with some of his recruits.

He used the Facebook handle “lonyae.gotafattie” to pose as a woman, prosecutors said

Osborne was expected to appear in court again next Thursday.