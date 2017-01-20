Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Aurora robbery

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2014 home invasion and robbery in west suburban Aurora.

Lawrence Baldwin, 23, of the 100 block of South Parkside Avenue was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Judge Clint Hull, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. He had pleaded guilty to home invasion and robbery in October 2016.

On the afternoon of April 8, 2014, Baldwin knocked on the door of a home in the 1800 bock of Tall Oaks Drive in Aurora, then pushed his way inside when the door opened, prosecutors said.

Armed with a handgun, he pushed a female resident to the floor and said her boyfriend owed him money. Another person entered the home, but the victim was made to look away while they took $600 from her bedroom and left, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Baldwin was told by a third party the victim kept cash in a jar hidden in her bedroom.

He was given credit for 595 days served in the Kane County Jail.