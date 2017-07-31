Chicago man seriously injured in northwest Indiana crash

A Chicago man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in northwest Indiana.

About 9:50 p.m., the 58-year-old was driving a 2000 Dodge Caravan northbound on Interstate 65 near Fair Oaks, Indiana when he failed to shift lanes in a construction zone and crashed head-on into a concrete barrier, according to Indiana State Police. The minivan then rotated clockwise before coming to a stop in the center median.

He was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in serious condition, state police said.