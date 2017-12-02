Chicago man shot in west suburban cemetery dies

A man shot Feb. 4 at the Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery in Hillside died on Friday. | NVP News

A 36-year-old man who was shot almost two weeks ago during a funeral at a west suburban cemetery in unincorporated Cook County died Friday.

Sirkarl Freeman, of Lawndale, was shot multiple times about 2:50 p.m. Feb. 4 at Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery, 4301 W. Roosevelt Road, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office and the Hillside Fire Department.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m. Friday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Sunday ruled his death a homicide.

The Cook County sheriff’s office was investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call detectives at (708) 865-4896.