Chicago man shot to death in Calumet City

A Chicago man was fatally shot early Monday in south suburban Calumet City.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about midnight in the 1600 block of State Street and found Johnny Klerma, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Calumet City police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Klerma was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:19 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

He lived in the Englewood neighborhood on the city’s South Side, police said.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 868-2500.