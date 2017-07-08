Chicago man wanted for dealing heroin turns himself in to FBI

A Chicago man who was wanted for dealing heroin has turned himself in to the FBI.

Vivencio Consuegra, 35, turned himself in Friday and had his initial appearance in federal court the same day, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Consuegra, who also goes by “Danny” or “Johnny Soto,” faces one federal charge of distributing heroin, according to the FBI.



According to a criminal complaint filed June 20 in U.S. District court, an unnamed source made controlled purchases of narcotics from Consuegra. He also sold heroin to an undercover law enforcement officer on Jan. 31 and March 10, according to the complaint.

Consuegra, a documented gang member, was considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.