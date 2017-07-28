Chicago man who wounded Elgin detective gets 16 years in prison

A Chicago man who wounded an Elgin police detective who was trying to arrest him in 2014 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Jorge Chavez, 21, pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated battery of a police officer causing great bodily harm, mob action, and two counts of aggravated battery in exchange for the 16-year sentence, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On the evening of July 13, 2014, the detective saw Chavez in the parking lot of a store in the 1100 block of South Randall Road in Elgin, and knew there was a warrant out for his arrest, prosecutors said.

The detective, wearing clothing that identified him as a police officer, attempted to serve Chavez with the warrant as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked car, prosecutors said.

The detective knocked on the front driver’s side window and ordered Chavez to get out of the car. Instead, Chavez started the car and put it in reverse, prosecutors said.

As Chavez backed out of the parking space, the detective smashed the window in an attempt to stop him from leaving, prosecutors said. Chavez then drove toward the detective, who pulled pepper spray from his belt and sprayed it at Chavez’s face.

At the same time, broken glass remaining in the window frame cut into the detective’s arm, causing a serious injury.

Chavez also got into two fights while in custody at the Kane County jail, once on on June 3, 2015 and again on Sept. 22, 2016, prosecutors said.

He received 10 years for the battery to a police officer , and three years each for jail fights, prosecutors said. The terms will be served consecutively, for a total of 16 years. He will receive credit for 1,110 days served in the jail.