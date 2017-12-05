Chicago man wins $1M Powerball prize

A Chicago man won a $1 million Powerball prize last month.

Milan Jovanovic, 40, won the $1 million prize when his Quick Pick ticket matched the first five numbers in the April 26 drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Jovanovic, a regular Powerball player, discovered he won the $1 million prize while looking up winning numbers during a break from his job as a manager at an auto parts company, the lottery said. He plans to buy a house with his winnings.

“I was shocked when I saw that my numbers matched the winning numbers,” Jovanovic said when he presented his winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Chicago.

Jovanovic bought the winning ticket at the Jewel grocer store at 1341 N. Paulina St., the otter said. The store received a boys of $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.