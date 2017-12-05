Chicago man wins $1M Powerball prize, plans to buy a house

A Chicago man who won a $1 million Powerball lottery prize plans to buy a house with his winnings.

Milan Jovanovic, 40, won the $1 million prize when his Quick Pick ticket matched the first five numbers in the April 26 drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Jovanovic, a regular Powerball player, discovered he won the $1 million prize while looking up winning numbers during a break from his job as a manager at an auto parts company, the lottery said.

“I was shocked when I saw that my numbers matched the winning numbers,” Jovanovic said when he presented his winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

Jovanovic bought the winning ticket at the Jewel store at 1341 N. Paulina St.