Police exchange gunfire with suspect after person shot in East Chatham

Chicago Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect after finding a person critically wounded in an early Saturday shooting in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The incident happened about 4:40 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Maryland, according to unconfirmed reports from police radio.

Officers responding to the shooting found both the victim and offender, according to a tweet from Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Shots were fired by police, but no one was struck. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Guglielmi originally tweeted that officers had shot the person, but later sent a second tweet to correct his statement.

The victim of the shooting, an adult whose gender was unknown, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.