Chicago Pokemon Go Fest draws thousands to Grant Park

Grant Park was the scene Saturday of thousands of people searching for "Legendary" — and imaginary — creatures during the first official live Pokemon Go Fest. | John O'Neill / Sun-Times

Grant Park was overrun Saturday with thousands of Pokemon trainers aiming to show they’re the best — and capture new “Legendary” creatures — at Chicago’s Pokemon Go Fest.

It’s the first official live event held by the creators of the popular augmented reality game Pokemon Go, held to celebrate the game’s one-year anniversary by unleashing “Legendary Pokemon” monsters that are “extremely rare and very powerful.”

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., players can comb through Grant Park looking for virtual Pokemon to “capture” on their phones.

Longtime player Lea Myllylä came to the fest from Sweden because, she said, “This is once in a lifetime.”

Tickets for the event sold out within minutes of their June release. Originally $20 plus fees, resale tickets were going for as much as $400 on Ebay.

Tickets to #PokemonGOFest are now sold out. Stay tuned for how to participate in Pokémon GO Fest together with Trainers around the world. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 19, 2017

The layout at Grant Park for the festival looks like this:

There are tree tents where you can get out of sun and recharge — one each for the three teams all of the players join. They are called Mystic (blue), Valit (red) and Instinct (yellow). And, of course, you can buy T-shirts in those colors.

There are several concession tents and watering stations in the park, with others set up along Jackson Boulevard. No umbrellas were allowed in, so there’s a pile of disgarded ones at the front gate.

Players had some complaints about cell coverage and the game not loading, but those appeared to be sporadic ,not widespread.

Pokemon Go and festival sponsor Sprint held raffles this week for trainers without tickets, like Naperville resident Kaity Wilcher. Wilcher, 21, waited more than two hours in line with about 350 other players hoping to score a pass. She said she cried after missing the initial sale. “It seemed like something that is my destiny, ever since I was young,” she said.

Niantic, Inc. released Pokemon Go in July 2016 and says it has been downloaded more than 750 million times.

According to the organizers, trainers “working together to unlock in-game bonuses for the entire Pokemon GO community . . . manage to catch enough Pokemon … the first Legendary Pokemon will be revealed in Grant Park.”

Players without tickets can watch the official livestream Saturday on Twitch or YouTube. If you’re not a trainer, avoid Grant Park — unless you want to run into a rare monster.