Chicago Police misconduct findings to be announced at 10 a.m.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch will be in Chicago on Friday to release the results of the Justice Department probe of Chicago Police Department misconduct, which will find violations of the Constitution and federal laws by officers when it comes to, among other issues, the use of force and racial bias, the Sun-Times has learned.

Lynch will be joined at a press conference at 10 a.m. by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon of the Northern District of Illinois; Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

The Justice Department found the Independent Police Review Authority used biased techniques to investigate officers — and police received poor training at all levels, according to a source familiar with the findings.

A review by the feds of more than 100 IPRA files revealed a consistent unwillingness to probe or dispute officers’ narratives. The report is also expected to point to specific use-of-force cases that revealed insufficient training in de-escalation techniques.

The Justice Department and City Hall have hammered out a pact, called a “statement of agreement,” which will detail remedies the city has already, or will be, taking to address problems that have ruptured relations between police and the people they serve, particularly minority communities.

The conclusion of the DOJ’s sweeping 13-month investigation comes as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office Jan. 20 and the more police friendly, but unpredictable, administration of President-elect Donald Trump is set to begin. The probe launched in December 2015, when Chicago was still reeling from the court-ordered release of a police dash-cam video that depicted white Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

Simmering anger over that and other police shootings then boiled over, bringing home to Chicago an already brewing national controversy over police use of force.

Emanuel resisted early calls for a DOJ probe, calling it “misguided.” But he quickly reversed course, publicly embraced the Justice Department inquiry and tried to stay one step ahead. Before Attorney General Loretta Lynch could announce the investigation, Emanuel said a Police Accountability Task Force would begin a “top-to-bottom review of the system of oversight and accountability training and transparency” at CPD.

In April, the task force released a scathing 190-page report accusing CPD of disproportionately targeting African-Americans. It also found there is “no serious embrace by CPD leadership of the need to make accountability a core value.” The task force said it did not conduct a detailed analysis of CPD’s use of force practices “in deference to the U.S. Department of Justice’s ongoing pattern and practice investigation.”

The task force report also found “racism and maltreatment at the hands of the police have been consistent complaints from communities of color for decades,” pointing to “flashpoints” in CPD’s history such as the 1969 police raid in which Black Panther leaders Fred Hampton and Mark Clark were gunned down, as well as the torture inflicted by disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge and his “midnight crew.”

Meanwhile, 2016 turned out to be Chicago’s most violent year in two decades, and police morale plummeted in the wake of the public scrutiny and outright hostility from parts of the community. Before the release of the McDonald video, officers were making about 50,000 street stops per month. After it was made public, that figure dropped to about 10,000 a month.

The policing community found itself bracing for the Justice Department report in recent days. Garry McCarthy, Chicago’s former top cop, blasted the DOJ Thursday and told the Sun-Times that “their conclusion is that we are biased and racially profiling. They’re wrong.”

The feds’ pattern and practice investigation was initially expected to outlast the Obama administration. But the Chicago Sun-Times reported earlier this month that they were hustling to finish their work days before Obama leaves office on Jan. 20. And while that appeared on its face to be a reaction to Trump’s surprise win in November, former DOJ special litigation section chief Jonathan Smith said he would have expected the same result if Democrats had held the White House.

“This is a very big, complex thing to leave to an incoming administration,” said Smith, now executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs.

Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo said last week that he was hopeful the Justice Department’s investigation would lead to training, equipment and promotional reforms that could ease the burden on officers.

“There’s some parts that are going to upset everybody,” Angelo said. “I don’t think the department is gonna get a AAA-rating. No department that’s ever been examined has. Why would the Chicago Police Department be any different? It’s going to be expensive. [But] we’re looking forward to some of the findings.”

What happens next could largely be in the hands of a president-elect expected to be much friendlier to rank-and-file police officers, though. And another key player will be Trump’s attorney general pick Jeff Sessions, a man who has criticized the use of consent decrees as an “end run around the democratic process.” During his confirmation hearing this week, Sessions said “the consent decree itself is not necessarily a bad thing.”

“But I think there’s concern that good police officers and good departments can be sued by the Department of Justice when you just have individuals within the department who have done wrong, and those individuals need to be prosecuted,” Sessions said. “And these lawsuits undermine the respect for police officers and create an impression that the entire department is not doing their work consistent with fidelity to law and fairness, and we need to be careful before we do that.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said Sessions would not promise during a meeting last week to follow through on any Justice Department suggestions to address police misconduct in Chicago.

Still, the DOJ’s findings are sure to make their way into civil claims filed against CPD at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Emanuel will also be under heavy pressure politically to implement the findings and restore public trust shattered by the McDonald video. Police Board President Lori Lightfoot, who chaired the Task Force on Police Accountability, plans to lead the way.

“I will personally be one of the people involved in that conversation,” Lightfoot said. “There are many of us who have worked very hard over the last year. There are many individuals and organizations who have been working on these issues literally for decades. We must move forward. The police department is one of the most important institutions in this city. It needs to be doing its job aggressively in the right way, in a constitutional way that puts the sanctity of life and respectful engagement with communities at the front of the list of priorities. We can’t take steps back.”

The Chicago Police Department is already training veteran officers in de-escalation tactics and a new use of force policy and equipping officers with Tasers and body cameras. The mayor has promised to fill hundreds of vacancies and still hire 970 additional police officers over and above attrition.

After the Task Force on Police Accountability characterized the Independent Police Review Authority as so “badly broken” it needed to be abolished, the City Council approved Emanuel’s plan to create the new Civilian Office of Police Accountability and a deputy inspector general for public safety, who is charged with auditing police practices, identifying troubling trends, recommending changes to the police contract and bird-dogging the new multi-tiered accountability system.

Corporation Counsel Steve Patton also told the City Council last fall he was working hand-in-glove with the Justice Department on renegotiating a police contract that the task force maintained turns a “code of silence into official policy.”

But the FOP’s Angelo has insisted, “Our contract doesn’t violate anyone’s civil rights. It’s not illegal.”