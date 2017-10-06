Chicago Police officer dragged by minivan, injured in Gresham

A Chicago Police officer was injured Saturday evening when they were dragged about two blocks by a minivan in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Officers stopped the minivan about 8:35 p.m. for traffic violations in the 7600 block of South Eggleston, accoridng to Chicago Police.

When the officers walked up to the minivan, the driver refused to get out and sped away, police said. One of the officers was pinned between the passenger-side door and the van and dragged to 7600 S. Eggleston, where the minivan hit a pole.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered from the scene, according to police.