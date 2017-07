Chicago Police officer injured in University Village crash

A Chicago Police officer was among three people injured in a crash late Saturday in the University Village neighborhood.

An unmarked squad car was involved in the two vehicle crash at 11:33 p.m. at the intersection of West Roosevelt Road and South Union Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The officer and two people from the other vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. Additional details were not provided.