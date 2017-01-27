Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson needs kidney transplant

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson (right) before falling ill Friday at a news conference at the Seventh District police station on the South Side. With him are Ald. David Moore and Mayor Rahm Emanuel. | Fran Spielman / Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson — who fell ill and lost his balance during a news conference at a South Side police station on Friday — needs a kidney transplant, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief spokesman for the police department, tweeted that Johnson was expected to be released from the hospital on Friday afternoon. “He is fine & in great spirits,” Guglielmi wrote. “Incident unrelated to a longstanding kidney issue.”

Guglielmi told the Sun-Times the near-collapse that occurred Friday at the Englewood District station was unrelated to the superintendent’s longstanding kidney condition. The incident had to do with blood-pressure medication Johnson is taking.

“He had taken some blood pressure medication, felt light-headed, did not lose consciousness, but did lose his balance,” Guglielmi said.

“He has been managing a kidney issue for 32 years,” Guglielmi added. “He has been managing it successfully with no impact on his ability to lead a normal life. He is not on dialysis. He does not have diabetes.”

Pressed on when Johnson intends to have kidney transplant surgery, Guglielmi said, “It’s not at that point yet. There is not a surgery scheduled. I don’t know how far along” that process is.

Guglielmi said Johnson plans to hold a news conference with his doctor to “tell everybody what his situation is an clear up any misconceptions” about his health.

At Johnson’s request, Guglielmi thanked all of the officers who gathered at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn to support their leader or texted the superintendent to wish him well. “He appreciates their thoughts and prayers. He told everybody he’s feeling fine. He told me to get out there” and say that, Guglielmi said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel selected Johnson, 56, for the high-profile superintendent’s job in March.

Since then, Johnson has been dealing with continued fallout from the Laquan McDonald shooting, other cases of cops shooting suspects and a U.S. Department of Justice report released this month that concluded Chicago’s police force is ill-trained, suffers from a huge morale problem and uses force in a manner that places both civilians and officers at risk.

It was unclear who might be in charge of the department if and when he undergoes surgery. His second-in-command is Kevin Navarro, who Johnson tapped as first deputy superintendent in August to replace John Escalante. Escalante left to become police chief at Northeastern Illinois University.

In March, Navarro was promoted from commander of the Area South detective division to deputy chief.

The revelation about Johnson comes after he “felt lightheaded” during Friday’s news conference at the Englewood station, 1483 W. 63rd St. Johnson lost his balance but never collapsed on the ground.

Before an ambulance arrived, Emanuel gave him some water.

Even though the ambulance was there, Johnson didn’t leave in it. Instead, he left in a city-owned police SUV. Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) said Johnson walked to the car on his own.

“He looks to be OK,” Sawyer said. “It’s precautionary. . . . I don’t know if he’s going to the doctor or the hospital, but he’s going to get checked out. He walked out on his own. He’s looking fine.”

The news conference had been called to highlight upgrades in crime-prediction analytics being made in the department. It was wrapping up when Johnson started getting rubber-legged, and his eyes appeared to glaze over.

Johnson was the surprise choice of Emanuel as superintendent after the mayor rejected three nominees chosen by the Chicago Police Board last year after a nationwide search. Johnson hadn’t applied for the job when he was thrust into the high-profile post.

Chicago has been on the receiving end of a constant barrage of negative comments by President Donald Trump, who this week used the city as an example of the “carnage” happening on the nation’s streets.

“What the hell is going on in Chicago,” Trump asked this week, and he tweeted that, if things couldn’t be brought under control, it might be time to bring in “the feds.”

Johnson appeared fine before the news conference.

In June 2014, former police Supt. Garry McCarthy, who preceded Johnson, was hospitalized for two days and underwent an angioplasty, a procedure to unblock his arteries.

McCarthy continued to serve as superintendent until December 2015 when he was fired by the mayor following the release of the McDonald video, which showed a cop fatally shooting the 17-year-old, who was holding a knife but appeared to be turning away from the officer at the time.

Correction: An earlier version of this story quoted sources saying Johnson’s kidney disease stemmed from Johnson battling diabetes. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson doesn’t have diabetes.