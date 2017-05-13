Chicago Police SUV involved in crash in Chatham

Two male Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash early Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2 a.m., a 56-year-old man driving a Kia made a left turn out of a parking lot in the 500 block of East 79th Street and struck the officers’ SUV, which was traveling east on 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The officers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, while the 56-year-old driver was taken to Jackson Park Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. He was cited for failure to yield and driving with no insurance.