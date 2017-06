Chicago Police SUV spray-painted overnight in Jefferson Park

Someone spray-painted a Chicago Police vehicle that was parked overnight in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The marked police SUV was parked on the street between 3 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday in the 5900 block of West Miami, according to Chicago Police. At some point during that period, it was “defaced with spray paint by an unknown offender.”

The damage was discovered Friday morning, and no arrests have been made, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.