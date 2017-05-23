CPS looks to require high-schoolers to take chemistry, physics

Besides moving to require seniors to file a post-high school plan before being allowed to graduate, Chicago Public Schools officials also want to beef up science requirements to put them in line with state guidelines.

The plans, which go before the Chicago Board of Education for approval Wednesday, call for requiring all high school students to take chemistry and physics as core classes, in addition to biology.

Those changes would apply not only to CPS-run high schools but also to privately operated, publicly funded charter schools in Chicago.

Latanya McDade, CPS’ teaching and learning chief, said Tuesday the reasoning behind the increased science requirement for all high schools is that, on every campus, “We believe there’s a doctor in that high school, a biochemical engineer in that high school.”

It would be left to individual schools to decide when students must take each course and whether they already have the staff to handle the additional demand for science teachers.

One-third of Chicago’s public high schools don’t currently offer chemistry and physics, according to McDade. She said many schools also will need upgrades of their laboratory facilities.

There’s some concern that 15 under-enrolled schools don’t have enough students to have the range of teachers the new courses would require, according to Janice Jackson, CPS’ chief education officer.

Principals and teachers would have until the fall of 2018 — when the requirements are to kick in for all freshmen — to plan for additional certifications or possibly teacher-sharing, Jackson said.

She said officials haven’t yet finalized budgets for next year.

“We’re laying the groundwork for CPS to continue its success academically,” Jackson said. “Despite our financial challenges, we are not prepared to sit back and wait for the dust to settle.”