Chicago rapper Chief Keef held in connection with L.A. robbery

Chicago rapper Chief Keef was detained Thursday in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery in Los Angeles, a spokesman for the police department there said Friday.

Keith Cozart — Keef’s real name — was being held in jail in Los Angeles, following his arrest Thursday afternoon, the spokesman said. Information about possible charges was not immediately available.

The rapper’s former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great, has identified himself as the victim, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. The producer said the robbers broke into his home and took, among other things, cash and a Rolex, according to the Times.

The producer also posted pictures on social media of his bruised and battered face, the newspaper reported.

Los Angeles police arrived at Keef’s home in the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana Thursday, detaining him and another man, a law enforcement source told the Times.