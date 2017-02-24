Chicago River bridges scheduled for trial closures through April

Beginning Monday, the bridges over the Chicago River will be raised and lowered to make sure they are in working order.

The bridge trials were scheduled for Monday until April 4 and will help the Chicago Department of Transportation prepare for bridge lifts from mid-April through June on Wednesdays and weekends, according to CDOT.

Week day closures were scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on:

Feb. 27 at South Ashland Avenue Bridge;

Feb. 28 at Loomis Street Bridge;

March 1 at South Halsted Street Bridge;

March 3 at South Canal Street Bridge;

March 7 at 18th Street Bridge;

March 8 at Wabash Avenue Bridge;

March 10 at Dearborn Street Bridge;

March 13 at Clark Street Bridge;

March 14 at Franklin Street Bridge;

March 15 at Harrison Street Bridge;

March 16 at Van Buren Street Bridge;

March 20 at Jackson Street Bridge;

March 21 at Monroe Street Bridge;

March 22 at Madison Street Bridge;

March 23 at Washington Street Bridge; and

March 24 at Randolph Street Bridge.

Week night closures were scheduled for:

10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on March 9 and 10 at Roosevelt Road Bridge;

10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on March 16 and 17 at Michigan Avenue Bridge and

8 p.m. until midnight on March 7 at State Street Bridge.

Weekend night closures were scheduled for:

10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on March 18 and 19 at Lake Shore Drive Bridge;

midnight until 5 a.m. on March 26 at Lake Street Bridge and

midnight until 5 a.m. on April 4 at Wells Street Bridge.

Additionally, the 100th Street bascule bridge across the Calumet River will be closed to repair one of the gears Monday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to CDOT. The bridge will be positioned to allow tug boat traffic to move through the area and vehicle traffic will be detoured.