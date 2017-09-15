Chicago scores legal victory in sanctuary city battle with Sessions

The city of Chicago has scored a victory in court Friday as a federal judge granted most of its requests to freeze what it called U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “unprecedented seizure of power” as he tries to deny federal law enforcement grants to sanctuary cities like Chicago — a victory that will apply to sanctuary cities nationwide fighting the Trump administration effort.

Chicago sued Sessions last month over new conditions tied to the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. One would require the city to give the feds, when requested, a 48-hour heads up of the scheduled release date and time “of an alien in the jurisdiction’s custody.” Another requires federal access to “any correctional or detention facility in order to meet with an alien . . . and inquire as to his or her right to be or remain in the United States.”

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted the city’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent those first two conditions from going into effect.

Contributing: Jon Seidel