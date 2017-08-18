Chicago teen charged with stealing from vehicles in Buffalo Grove

A Chicago teen was charged Tuesday with stealing from vehicles in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

About 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of four juveniles going through vehicles in the Cherbourg subdivision, according to Buffalo Grove police. Police then found two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, who appeared to be getting into a Lyft driver’s vehicle.

The teens admitted to rifling through cars, and told officers that two friends were possibly involved in similar activities, police said. Officers found the two other juveniles, both age 16, during a subsequent search. The teens’ genders were not immediately made available.

One of the juveniles was charged with criminal trespass to vehicle, theft and violation of curfew; while the others were charged with violating curfew, police said. All four were Chicago residents, but it wasn’t known which teen was facing the more serious charges.

Police did not how many vehicles were entered. Anyone with information should call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.