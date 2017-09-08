Chicago to refinance up to $2.5 billion in debt, save tens of millions

With a little help from state lawmakers, the city of Chicago should be able to borrow money at much better rates, saving tens of millions of dollars each year. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago will refinance up to $2.5 billion in debt in a way that could dramatically reduce interest rates and borrowing costs, saving up to $75 million a year and ultimately helping the city shed its junk bond rating, Mayor Rahm Emanuel told investors Wednesday.

The Illinois General Assembly has authorized Chicago to set up what a top mayoral aide called a “special-purpose corporation” as a way to borrow money used to finance city projects.

The Emanuel administration intends to put its state-created sales tax receipts into that corporation, then borrow against it at a dramatically reduced interest rate — anywhere from 1.75 percent-to-3 percent lower than the rate Chicago taxpayers currently pay to borrow.

A 3-percentage-point reduction in borrowing costs would save the city $30 million a year on every $1 billion borrowed.

Chicago has $10 billion in outstanding general obligation debt backed by property taxes. Roughly $2 billion of that borrowed money can be refinanced early, without penalty, in the next two or three years.

Top mayoral aides have not decided whether to refinance all $2 billion using the new financing vehicle.

In addition, the city is considering refinancing about $515 million worth of sales tax bonds. That’s primarily because “the new financing structure will work best if the city does not have any other bonds pledged to those revenues,” officials said.

A top mayoral aide, who asked to remain anonymous, predicted that the savings to Chicago taxpayers would be “much more significant” than routine refinancing because bonds issued under the new structure would have a “significantly higher rating.”

That’s because the legislation approved in Springfield allows the city to “isolate revenues from the rest of the city’s corporate fund.”

As a result, “bond holders have greater protection that those revenues will first go to them to pay that debt service and then go to the city for general use. Bond holders … and the rating agencies like this structure. That gives it a better rating and a lower interest rate,” the top mayoral aide said.

“It could be as little as 1.75 percent lower than our current interest rate and as much as 3 percent lower. And over time, our [general obligation] rating is expected to improve because we’re not depending on it as much to borrow because we have this other structure.”

Chicago’s junk bond rating has already saddled taxpayers with tens of millions of dollars in penalties and added borrowing costs.

Could the new financing vehicle — already used in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. — help the city shed that junk bond rating from Moody’s Investors?

“I can’t speak with certainty because I’ve never been able to predict what the rating agencies will do. But my hope is, yes,” the Emanuel adviser said. “It’s one additional thing that the mayor is putting in place that should help to improve our overall financial outlook.”

Last week, the Emanuel administration disclosed a $114.2 million budget shortfall in 2018 that does not factor in the steep cost of police reform, the second year of a police hiring surge or pay raises for the 90 percent of city employees whose contracts expired on June 30.

Last year, Chicago faced a $137.6 million shortfall — the city’s smallest in a decade — that did not include the cost of saving the largest of four city employee pension funds.

Six weeks later, Mayor Rahm Emanuel lowered the boom on Chicago taxpayers — by slapping a 29.5 percent tax onto water and sewer bills to shore up the Municipal Employees Pension Fund.

Now, yet another round of tax increases is virtually guaranteed for taxpayers who have already endured a $1.2 billion avalanche of increases for police, fire, laborers, municipal employees and teacher pensions.

On Wednesday, the Emanuel adviser cautioned reporters not to assume that the parade of tax increases will continue.

“Everything that we’ve been doing to kind of put the city on more stable financial footing will make it more manageable for the city in 2023, when they have to increase pension contributions,” the Emanuel aide said.