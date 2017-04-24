Chicago to replace computer-automated dispatch system

Alicia Tate-Nadeau, executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said Monday that a new computerized distach system will replace onbe that's 20 years old and “clearly past its time to be replaced.” | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

The computer-automated-dispatch that forms the guts of Chicago’s 911 emergency center will be replaced with an upgrade that allows people to text and send photos and videos from emergency scenes, improving the quality of the city’s response, a top mayoral aide said Monday.

Alicia Tate-Nadeau, executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said the new system will replace a 20-plus-year-old version that’s as old as the 911 center itself and “clearly past its time to be replaced.”

A request-for-proposals for the new system is expected to hit the streets in a few weeks. Chicago is facing a 2020 deadline comply with, what’s known as “next generation 911.”

“Now, you’ll have the ability to send a photo or a video of an incident to the 911 operators. That isn’t just the ability to send a text or a photo. That is invaluable information that a first-responder needs to be able to know what’s going on….That’s so important so we’re able to get the right resources to you and our first-responders,” Tate Nadeau said during a luncheon address to the City Club of Chicago.

“We’ll be able to see anomalies we wouldn’t have been able to see before. If that’s five minutes faster to help me be able to realize that I actually have a situation going on here and one over here, that saves lives. I’m able to move those resources back and forth. And I can predict what I’m gonna need. … The faster I can make a decision, the better off we’ll be and the more lives that will be saved.”

The current computer-aided-dispatch system was made specifically for Chicago. It made a problem-plagued debut that coincided with the 1995 opening of the $217 million 911 center.

For the first two years, the Chicago Fire Department continued to dispatch emergency vehicles manually because of a shortage of personnel and persistent problems with the computer software.

In 1997, an exasperated then-Mayor Richard M. Daley hired a retired U.S. Navy commander, to correct the system’s problems.

Dispatchers and call takers were hired. A room where alarms from 1,622 schools, hospitals and nursing homes are received was monitored round-the-clock, instead of being unstaffed overnight. Automatic vehicle locator devices were installed in 318 Fire Department vehicles.

And city contractors engineered a software fix to make fire call boxes compatible with the integrated mapping system that formed the guts of computer-aided dispatch.

A computer-generated voice that relays emergency dispatches to Chicago firehouses was replaced by a voice that sounds human, eliminating the last major kink.

On Monday, Tate-Nadeau, the Illinois National Guard’s first female general, acknowledged that installing a new computer-aided-dispatch system while keeping the old one operating smoothly is no small feat.

“Whoever is selected for this, that’ll be one of the key things that they look at. How we turn one off and turn the other one on without losing any capability,” she said.

The city’s decision to replace the system that forms the guts of the 911 center coincides with Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to turn the 311 non-emergency system into a two-way communication system.

Tate-Nadeau said that new system, too, has the potential to “revolutionize everything we do.”

“In the future, every time you put in a request, you’ll be able to see who touched that, how long they had it and when it’s going to be fixed. Now, people are truly accountable when we talk about their response to our residents,” she said.

Also during Monday’s speech, Tate-Nadeau: