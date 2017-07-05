Chicago US appeals court considers allowing TV coverage

Chicago-based federal appeals court is looking into allowing TV cameras to cover some of its proceedings. | Getty Images

The Chicago-based federal appeals court is looking into allowing TV cameras to cover some of its proceedings.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could join state high courts and several federal appellate courts in permitting live broadcasts, The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports.

Chief Judge Diane Wood addressed the issue last week at a 7th Circuit conference in Indianapolis. The circuit includes Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

In a speech, she cited the experience of the California-based 9th Circuit. It already televises oral arguments. There were fears lawyers and judges might “grandstand” for cameras. But Wood says that “just hasn’t happened.”

Wood says a court committee will considered setting up a pilot TV-camera program. The 7th Circuit already records oral arguments and releases the audio hours later.