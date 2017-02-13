Chicago woman airlifted to hospital after Kankakee County crash

A Chicago woman was airlifted to a hospital after a garbage truck slammed into her car on Monday morning in the far south suburbs.

About 11 a.m., the 30-year-old drove a Kia from a stop sign on 500 Road North and into a path of the truck, which was eastbound on Illinois Route 17 in unincorporated Kankakee County, according to Illinois State Police.

She was flown by helicopter to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, state police said. The 27-year-old man driving the truck was not hurt.

The intersection was shut down for four hours as authorities investigated.