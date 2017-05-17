Chicago woman charged with drug possession, neglect in NW Indiana

A Chicago woman faces drug and neglect charges following a domestic disturbance Saturday near DeMotte, Indiana.

At 6:22 p.m., deputies from the Jasper County sheriff’s department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Serenity Drive near DeMotte where witnesses told them at least one person had been battered following an argument, according to the Jasper County sheriff’s office.

Brittany Peterson, 26, was accused of committing the battery and was also believed to be in possession of narcotics, sheriff’s police said.

After speaking to Peterson, she gave officers permission to search the bag in her possession, at which point they found a clear plastic bag containing six bags with a powdery substance that was presumed to be heroin following a field test, sheriff’s police said. Deputies also found a syringe and other paraphernalia associated with heroin use during the search.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Peterson had brought a juvenile dependent to the residence on Serenity Drive while being in possession of the drugs and paraphernalia, sheriff’s police said. Officers then contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services due to the nature of the criminal activity with the chid present.

Officers were also informed that an active warrant was out for Peterson’s arrest in Cook County and that Illinois authorities would extradite her on the charges, sheriff’s police said.

Peterson was taken to Jasper County Law Enforcement Detention Center and charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and neglect of a dependent, all felonies, sheriff’s police said. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and battery resulting in bodily injury. Her bond was set at $12,500.