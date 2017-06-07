Chicago woman charged with unlawful firearm use in Wheaton

A Chicago woman has been charged with unlawfully using a firearm in west suburban Wheaton.

An officer pulled over Carla Seals, 29, for a traffic violation at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, according to Wheaton police.

During the stop, the officer smelled cannabis inside the vehicle, and found two loaded Glock handguns and several ski masks, police said.

Seals was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, according to police. She was taken to the DuPage County Jail to await bond court.

A passenger in the car, 24-year-old Sherell L. Sanders of West Chicago, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant, police said.

Two other passengers were released without charges, authorities said.