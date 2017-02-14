Chicago woman gets 7 years for 2015 identity theft

A Chicago woman was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for committing identity theft in 2015.

Tiffany R. Marsh, 32, went into a Chase Bank branch in northwest suburban Elgin in July 2015 and attempted to withdraw $6,500 from the victim’s account, according to the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Marsh filed a withdrawal slip and fraudulently signed the victim’s name, prosecutors said. She didn’t personally know the victim, but had obtained her personal information.

Bank employees became suspicious and called police, prosecutors said. March was arrested as she tried to leave the bank.

She was released on bond in October 2015. Sometime later she went to a Citibank branch in west suburban Aurora, and used a stolen identity to withdraw $6,950 from a second victim’s account, police said. Again, she did not know the victim, but had her personal information.

Marsh, of the 1500 block of West Huron Street and formerly of west suburban Berwyn, agreed to a seven-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to identity theft and forgery, prosecutors said.

As part of the plea agreement, she must pay $6,950 in restitution, prosecutors said. She is eligible for day-to-day credit and was given credit for 300 days served in the Kane County Jail.