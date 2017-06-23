Chicago woman wins $250,000 playing first lottery scratch-off ticket

A Chicago woman won a $250,000 playing her first scratch-off lottery ticket.

La Ongkwan Pinyapap won the top prize after scratching a 25X The Money ticket, according to the Illinois Lottery. She plans to share the windfall with her family.

“This is the very first lottery ticket I have ever played,” Pinyapap said. “My friend was buying a ticket, so I though I should try one, too. We couldn’t believe it when I won.”

Pinyapap bought her ticket at a Bucktown neighborhood BP gas station at 2357 W. Fullerton Ave., officials said. The gas station received a bonus of $2,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.