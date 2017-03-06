Chicagoans call for investigation into Trump/Russia ties

A crowd gathered Saturday in federal plaza to call for another independent investigation into alleged ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government. | Chris Fusco/Sun-Times

A nationwide series of marches was held Saturday to call for an investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign’s alleged ties to the Russian government.

The Chicago march began at Federal Plaza downtown and featured U.S. Reps. Mike Quigley, Jan Schakowsky and Robin Kelly.

Quigley, who is assigned to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said that while the committee’s investigation is moving forward, an independent commission with subpoena power is needed.

“This is more sinister than Watergate,” Quigley said. “This involves cooperation with the bad guys to attack the democratic process.”

The North Side congressman added that, “This investigation I’ve been working on, it’s the most important thing I’ve ever done or will ever do.”

The marches, labeled “The March For Truth,” were held in major cities across the country. Since Trump’s election, protests have become an even more common occurrence in Chicago, with one being held each week in Federal Plaza.

Last month, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department to lead an independent investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.