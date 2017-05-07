Chicagoans killed, maimed and burned by fireworks over holiday

One man was killed, two others lost fingers and at least several others suffered eye injuries and burns as a result of fireworks during the July 4 holiday.

David Griffin, 42, was struck in his face about 9:30 p.m. by an aerial rocket as the explosive shot into the air in an alley in the 2500 block of West 54th Street, according to the Chicago Fire and Police departments and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the block.

Griffen was taken to Holy Cross hospital, but died of his injuries, authorities said.

Two men lost fingers when fireworks went off in their hands late Tuesday and early Wednesday in two separate incidents on the West and Northwest sides, authorities said. One man in his 40s lost several fingers about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of West Belmont and another in his 30s suffered lost several fingers about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of West Cortez. Both were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Other fireworks-related incidents reported by the fire department over the holiday included:

• three people injured in the 6400 block of Sangamon Street;

• a person who suffered an eye injury in the 7200 block of South Union Avenue;

• people burned by fireworks in the 8000 block of South Paulina and 3500 block of West 59th streets; and

• a person who injured their hand in the 3400 block of West 63rd Street;

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the list was hardly inclusive, since some who called for emergency help did not report their injuries as caused by fireworks.

Langford said the fire department was still reviewing incidents and more information would be available at a later date.