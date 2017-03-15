The James Beard Award Foundation today announced the finalists for its 2017 awards recognizing outstanding achievements in the culinary industry. The winners will be announced May 1 at a gala awards ceremony at Chicago’s Civic Opera House. The awards ceremony will be held in Chicago through 2021.
The Chicago nominees:
Television Program, TV segment
“The Hungry Hound,” Steve Dolinsky, ABC-Channel 7
Outstanding Baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
Best Chef Great Lakes
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice
Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
Lee Wolen, Boka
Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria
Outstanding restaurant design (76 seats or more)
Momotaro Chicago ( Firm: AvroKO; Designers: Kristina O’Neal, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw, William Harris)
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Jenner Tomaska, Next
Outstanding Restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group Chicago
Outstanding Restaurant
Topolobampo, Chicago