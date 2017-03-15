Chicago’s culinary greats among 2017 James Beard Award finalists

Rick Bayelss' Topolobampo, 445 N. Clark, is a finalist for Outstanding Restaurant of the year by the James Beard Foundation. || Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

The James Beard Award Foundation today announced the finalists for its 2017 awards recognizing outstanding achievements in the culinary industry. The winners will be announced May 1 at a gala awards ceremony at Chicago’s Civic Opera House. The awards ceremony will be held in Chicago through 2021.

The Chicago nominees:

Television Program, TV segment

“The Hungry Hound,” Steve Dolinsky, ABC-Channel 7

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Best Chef Great Lakes

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute

Lee Wolen, Boka

Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria

Outstanding restaurant design (76 seats or more)

Momotaro Chicago ( Firm: AvroKO; Designers: Kristina O’Neal, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw, William Harris)

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Jenner Tomaska, Next

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group Chicago

Outstanding Restaurant

Topolobampo, Chicago