Chicago’s top cop to undergo kidney transplant next week

The date is set. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will undergo kidney transplant surgery on Wednesday.

In a video message sent to members of the police department, Johnson said the procedure will take place Aug. 30.

The healthy kidney is being donated by Johnson’s son, Daniel, 25.

“I want to especially thank those officers who attempted to donate but found out they weren’t a match. I don’t think I have the words to really express my appreciation for that,” he said in the video.

“Daniel is a smart and dedicated young man who recently also made me incredibly proud when he decided that he wanted to pursue a life of public service and begin the application process to become a Chicago Police officer,” Johnson said in a note that accompanied the emailed video message.

Johnson had previously said his son decided to donate one of his kidneys without being asked.

“I don’t think I’ll be gone for more than a typical furlough period. Procedures now are pretty routine. So I’m not concerned at all. My thought and prayers go out for you all each and every day that you’re out there on the street,” he said in the video.

A typical furlough is three to five weeks.

Johnson disclosed in January after suffering a public dizzy spell that he’s on a waiting list for a kidney transplant after years of battling a chronic kidney disorder.

Johnson asked his officers to support the man who will serve as top cop as he recovers from surgery: First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro.

He ended the video message by saying: “I’ll be back soon. Until then, stay safe.”