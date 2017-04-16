Child among four injured in head-on crash on Lake Shore Drive

Four people are in serious-to-critical condition after a head-on crash Sunday morning on Lake Shore Drive. | Chicago Fire Department

A child was among four people in serious-to-critical condition after a head-on crash Sunday morning on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

A car was traveling south in the northbound lane about 7 a.m. near 4800 South Lake Shore Drive when it crashed head-on with another car, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The child, who was thought to be about 10 years old, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, the fire department said. Two people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and one person was taken to Stroger Hospital. They were all in serious-to-critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.