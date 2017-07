Child found dead in family swimming pool in Elwood

A 22-month-old boy was found dead a family’s swimming pool Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Elwood.

Traeger A. Moore was found in the pool in the 19000 block of Raymond Drive in Elwood, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

The Will County sheriff’s office is investigating the death.