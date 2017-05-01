Chimney fire reported in Lake Forest

A chimney fire was reported Wednesday night in north suburban Lake Forest.

At 7:18 p.m., a passerby reported a chimney fire in the 400 block of East Illinois Road, according to Lake Forest Fire Chief Mike Gallo.

Initial crews reported flames from the chimney that upgraded to a Code 4, which required assistance from additional fire departments, Gallo said.

Highland Park, Lake Bluff, Knollwood, Lincolnshire, Libertyville, Deerfield and Wheeling fire departments helped in extinguishing the blaze, Gallo said. A broken water pipe also contributed to the damage of the home.

The occupants of the home were not displaced and crews left the scene just after 9:45 p.m., Gallo said. Preliminary damage is approximately $30,000.